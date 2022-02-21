David Koch, the current director for young adult services at Seahaven in Little River, hopes to fill the District 1 seat on the Horry County Board of Education.

“I want to be a watchdog for our kids,” Koch said.

The District 1 seat is currently held by W. Russell Freeman and encompasses parts of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.

The husband, father of three and grandfather of one says he works with teenagers every day and sees their struggles in navigating the real world.

“Students that are not on that college-bound pathway – high school doesn’t prepare them,” Koch said. “Curriculum needs to be adaptive to those students going to college and those who are not.”

He said he thinks it is important to equally prepare students for the future as they go forth.

Koch said he served in many areas over the years that worked closely with children including many years as a children’s pastor, a little league coach, a flag football coach and lots of volunteer work with the schools.

Koch currently serves as the secretary for the North Myrtle Beach Band of Chiefs Booster Club, where his son is in the marching band. His grandson just began kindergarten at Riverside Elementary.

When the District 1 seat came open upon the departure of former member Holly Heniford, Koch said he thought about applying back then.

“I considered it at the time, but it just wasn’t my time,” Koch said.

Koch’s top priority is curriculum, and he said, if elected, he’d like to serve on the board’s curriculum committee.

“I just want to be part of the discussion,” Koch said. “It’s no secret there are many ideas and forces out there waiting to sneak their way into our children’s learning environment.”

He said he is all about unbiased learning on every subject out there.

“I do want our kids to know about it, but I want it to be unbiased. I’ll fight against any kind of indoctrination or ideas that lead either way,” Koch said.