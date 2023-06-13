Blake Wall has to drive about an hour from Georgetown to play American Legion baseball.
It’s just about that far for Latta’s Luke Haselden and Eli Henderson. It's also a fairly lengthy drive for Pee Dee Academy’s Hughes Elvington, Landon Nobles and John Hucks.
Then consider that players like North Myrtle Beach's Mason Cox, Carolina Forest’s Andrew Buffkin and Reese Jordan of St. James were opponents of each other during the high school season.
All of that added together - plus some other elements - and you have the 2023 Horry Post 111 team.
It’s a good team, which is not surprising given the success of the high school programs from which it draws. North Myrtle Beach went to the 4-A state finals, Carolina Forest made a deep run in the 5-A playoffs and Pee Dee won the South Carolina Independent School Association 3-A state championship.
“We’re fortunate to have these kids,” said Post 111 coach Jason Gore, who is also the Conway High coach. “They come from different schools. They grew up together, they played against each other and they’ve played together.”
Post 111 also has two players from Aynor. There are three college freshmen on the team, including Lenoir Community College’s Braxton Davis, USC-Lancaster’s Chase Smithhart, and Florence-Darlington Tech’s T.J. Anderson.
Henderson has signed with Francis Marion, Elvington has committed to USC-Sumter and Buffkin has signed with Spartanburg Methodist.
Gore has just four returning players - Carson Krasula, Anderson, Davis and Wall. He has managed to reload, with Jordan Montes and Buffkin leading the way on the mound.
“We have 11 players who are either college players or have signed with colleges,” said Gore, who has been the Post 111 coach since 2007.
In another twist, there was the scene of high school teammates on opposite sides as Post 111 hosted Florence Post 1 on Monday. Post 1’s Collin Minshew and Brody Cook play for Latta.
Under normal circumstances, Post 111 would draw players from just Horry County. Given that several members of the 2023 team hail from the Florence area, that no longer holds true.
He [Post 1 coach Derek Urquhart] is full,” Gore said. “So he sends them to me. And Elvington brought some kids with him.”
The distance isn’t an issue.
“Coach Gore, the way he does things,” Wall said. “I grew up playing with these guys, travel ball and all. Played against them. It’s just fun to be with them again. I love coach Gore.”
Opponents becoming teammates is pretty cool to these guys, too.
“It’s all good,” Cox said. “You get to know people you played against and become friends. You already know who they are.”
The Post 111 squad hung out casually in the dugout on Monday, watching Florence Post 1 take batting practice. Some of the Carolina Forest players spoke quietly with each other that their coach, Thane Maness, was leaving for Summerville. It was true. Summerville confirmed it in a tweet on Tuesday.
“It’s fun because it’s more relaxed,” Buffkin said. “Just having fun playing baseball and not so serious, I guess. ... But if you have fun, you win.”
They're doing that. Post 111 won four of its first six games. There was a blip Tuesday when they lost 6-2 to Post 1 and its ace pitcher Ayden Palmer. They had Palmer on the ropes as he failed to retire the first four batters. Josh Watson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run but Palmer seemed to find his footing when Wall grounded into a double play.
The teams split their first two League 2 games this season and are expected to battle for the title.
“We were co-champions last year,” Gore said. “That’s the first time since I've been here.”
Again, don’t worry about the distance.
“It feels like home,” Wall said. “That’s what I like about playing here. It’s worth it.”
And it always comes back to one recurring theme.
“They just love to play baseball,” Gore said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.