The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced 761 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 21 in Horry County.

The agency also announced 37 new confirmed deaths connected to the disease in the state; three of those patients were elderly people from Horry County.

Horry County's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is now 9,404, and 186 of those patients have died. The state's cumulative total is 118,116 with 2,626 deaths.

So far, DHEC has reported 75,214 tests for COVID-19 being conducted in Horry County with 16.6% being positive. As of Monday, 1,018,379 tests have been administered across the state.

Currently, there are 254 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17, and there are 229 permanent testing sites in South Carolina. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

This week, DHEC will start providing twice-weekly reports on the number COVID-19 cases associated with staff and students at public and private schools across the state. The reporting will include kindergarten through 12th grade students.

The information will include both cumulative and rolling 30-day counts of confirmed cases among students, teachers and faculty members for every school and will be updated on DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage on Tuesday and Friday afternoons.

The first reports will be available on Friday.

The information reported doesn’t necessarily mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school, officials said. They could into contact with the virus outside of a school setting.

Only people who physically attend school on a regular basis will be included in the counts, and the data will include coaches, tutors, part-time employees, kitchen staff, custodial and maintenance workers and other workers with a physical presence in schools.

The reports will also include students taught virtually but who are on campus regularly for extracurricular activities.

The state agency noted some schools might choose to announce cases before they are reflected in the reports.

“There may be in a delay in what cases are included in DHEC’s online reporting as the agency works to receive the information, review it and confirm it before presenting it online,” the release said.

“The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 3,396 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 22.4%,” Tuesday’s release said.

Additionally, the department is reporting 75.9% of the county’s hospital beds being occupied.

State health officials continue to stress the importance of testing, emphasizing that even those without symptoms might still be infected and pass the disease to loved ones.

Horry County Police say suspect is in custody in Clay Pond Road murder investigation Horry County Police on Tuesday said a suspect wanted for murder in connection to a fatal sho…

DHEC advises folks to get tested if they've experienced any of these symptoms:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• New loss of taste or smell

• Muscle or body aches

• Fatigue

• Headache

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

One should also get tested if it is recommended by one’s doctor/health care provider, the person was within five feet of others for more than 15 minutes without wearing a face covering.

Officials also recommend testing for those who live with or have been around someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19, believes they may have COVID-19, or has shown symptoms.

Unincorporated Horry County, Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Atlantic Beach all have mask requirements.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday that he is loosening restrictions for nursing homes and assisted living facilities in South Carolina. Folks with loved ones staying in those facilities may soon be able to have an outdoor, socially-distanced visit.