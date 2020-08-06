The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Thursday announced 53 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Horry County.
That brings the county’s cumulative case total up to 8,341, with 141 deaths connected to the disease.
The state agency reported 1,295 new cases in South Carolina, which makes the state’s case total 96,132, and 44 additional COVID-19-related deaths.
Three of those 44 patients who died were elderly people from Horry County.
As of Wednesday, 812,013 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the state.
“The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,589 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.7%,” the release said.
Currently, there are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you by visiting scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
One can also get tested at one of the 224 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Out of a total of 1,459 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, there are 344 available and 1,115 in use, a 76.42% utilization rate.
DHEC is reporting 1,492 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 356 in the ICU, and 270 of them are ventilated.
For the ninth straight day, Horry County saw less than 85 new cases of COVID-19. During the past 15 days, the county has only surpassed 100-plus daily cases twice (July 24 and 28).
Thursday’s announcement also makes it six straight days Horry has seen less than 60 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19.
