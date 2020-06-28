State health officials on Sunday announced 185 new cases of COVID-19 in Horry County and a total of 1,366 new cases statewide.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also announced five additional COVID-19 patient deaths. Across South Carolina, 33,221 people have tested positive for the disease and 712 have died.

In Horry County, 2,985 people have tested positive for the disease and 44 of those people have died. As of Sunday, DHEC is reporting 78% of Horry County's hospital beds are occupied.

The state agency's announcement comes one day after department officials reported the biggest single-day jump of COVID-19 cases in Horry County and amid an uptick in cases of COVID-19 in young people.

DHEC's public lab is testing specimens every day and is operating seven days per week, according to a news release.

"The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 6,784 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.1%,” DHEC’s release said.

State health officials have scheduled 47 mobile testing clinics across South Carolina through July 30 as part of an effort to reach rural and underserved communities. To find a mobile testing clinic, click here.

There are also 175 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities. To find one of those, click here.

As of Sunday morning, the statewide hospital bed utilization rate is 71.23%, according to the DHEC release. Of the 7,488 inpatient beds being used, 954 hold people who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are being examined for the disease.

Health officials are urging state residents to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, avoid group gatherings, regularly wash hands and stay home if they are sick.