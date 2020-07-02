State health officials on Thursday announced 179 new cases of COVID-19 in Horry County and a total of 1,629 new cases statewide.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also announced 19 additional COVID-19 patient deaths. Out of those 19 patients, two of them were elderly people from Horry County. Across South Carolina, 39,587 people have tested positive for the disease and 777 have died.

In Horry County, 3,727 people have tested positive for the disease and 49 of those people have died. As of Wednesday, DHEC is reporting 86.6% of Horry County's hospital beds are occupied.

Myrtle Beach calls off Fourth of July fireworks show The city of Myrtle Beach will not hold a Fourth of July fireworks show this weekend because …

As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, DHEC is recommending residents “make safe, responsible plans for celebrating that include precautions for protecting against the spread of COVID-19.”

More and more of the state’s positive cases are individuals who participated in group gatherings without wearing masks or keeping a safe distance from others, according to the agency.

The department said a lack of social distancing and mask-wearing is contributing to the state’s escalating numbers.

Young people are increasingly testing positive for the virus, with South Carolina seeing a surge in newly reported cases among ages 11-30.

DHEC officials have said they support local governments and event organizers who have chosen to cancel group activities across the state in order to protect their communities from the virus.

The agency recommends families instead celebrate the holiday by planning home-based festivities and watching fireworks shows while remaining in their vehicles or tuning into celebrations virtually.

Multiple communities in the state, including North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach, have passed face mask mandates.

Myrtle Beach leaders approve face mask mandate Myrtle Beach became the second coastal community in Horry County this week to approve a mandate that directs people in the city to wear face masks in certain settings.

DHEC's public lab is testing specimens every day and is operating seven days per week, according to a news release.

"The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 9,634 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.9%” the release said.

State health officials have scheduled 50 mobile testing clinics across South Carolina through Aug. 1 as part of an effort to reach rural and underserved communities. To find a mobile testing clinic, click here.

There are also 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities. To find one of those, click here.

As of Thursday morning, the statewide hospital bed utilization rate is 73.41%, officials said. Of the 7,830 inpatient beds being used, 1,125 hold people who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are being examined for the disease.

Health officials are urging state residents to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, avoid group gatherings, regularly wash hands and stay home if they are sick.