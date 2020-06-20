State health officials on Saturday announced 121 new cases of COVID-19 in Horry County and a total of 1,157 new cases statewide.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also announced five additional COVID-19 patient deaths. Across South Carolina, 23,756 people have tested positive for the disease and 644 have died.
In Horry County, 1,818 people have tested positive for the disease and 39 of those people have died.
DHEC's public lab is testing specimens every day and is operating seven days per week, according to a news release.
"The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 7,125 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.2%,” DHEC’s release said.
State health officials have scheduled 63 mobile testing clinics across South Carolina through July 21 as part of an effort to reach rural and underserved communities. To find a mobile testing clinic, click here.
There are also 168 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities. To find one of those, click here.
As of Saturday morning, the statewide hospital bed utilization rate is 70.27%, according to the DHEC release. Of the 7,365 inpatient beds being used, 673 hold people who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are being examined for the disease.
Health officials are urging state residents to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, avoid group gatherings, regularly wash hands and stay home if they are sick.
