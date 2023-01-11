Conway leaders will soon decide whether to enter into a development agreement that would clear the way for more than 1,300 homes to be built in a "conservation subdivision" on the northern end of the city.
Neighbors fear the possibility of additional traffic in their country neighborhood, but city officials pointed out that the land could already be developed under the existing zoning. They said they are trying to reach an agreement with the developer that minimizes the impact on the community and preserves as much land as possible.
“It really is kind of the best course of development that we can offer in the city,” said Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick. “One thing this is not about is the actual development of the property. This property can be developed by right. And again the development plan that we have is the best case scenario for development from a flooding standpoint, from a land conservation standpoint and for basically the design standards even. It’s a really good development plan.”
Conway City Council is scheduled to have a second public hearing and take its first vote on the agreement on Tuesday. Last week, the city's planning commission recommended that the agreement be approved.
The agreement would ensure the preservation of conservation areas and wetlands on the roughly 809 acres off Collins Jollie for 10 years. It does not, however, determine the density of the development.
If the council approves the development agreement, that does not mean construction can begin right away.
The city's Technical Review Committee (TRC) must approve multiple design aspects – including stormwater plans – before development can begin, city officials said, adding that under the agreement the preserved property would be deeded to the city or a conservation organization like Ducks Unlimited.
“In practicality, we’ve got a developer that’s ready to start their first phase and they cannot,” Emrick said. “And we’re holding them up and we don’t want to be the bad guys, so we are trying to find a solution.”
If the city council votes against the development agreement, then those designing the project would not be required to offer the proposed open space and buffers.
"Staff would prefer that the property remain a Conservation Subdivision,” said Jessica Hucks, the city’s planning director, in an email.
About the property
Years ago, the property was zoned low/medium density residential development. That zoning would allow 1,743 homes to be built on the property now. But developers are looking at creating what the city calls a "conservation subdivision."
The purpose of this type of subdivision is to preserve land. It can create smaller clusters of lots – and smaller lots – which conserves more open spaces.
A conservation subdivision is not a zoning district – it is a design choice, Hucks said.
“A Conservation Subdivision design preserves open space while maintaining the prorated density of residential units for the overall site,” Hucks said. “It provides flexibility in design and placement of buildings and structures to ensure the preservation of open space within new residential development.”
If approved, this project, which includes multiple developers and nine proposed phases, would be the city's first conservation subdivision.
Although 1,333 homes have been proposed for this property, up to 2,789 could be built if the developers utilized all of the incentives available under the conservation subdivision ordinance. However, that's not what's been proposed.
Hucks said though it may appear more density is being allowed, fewer acres would be developed using the conservation subdivision design.
Residents raise concerns
The project was presented to the city several years ago prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was put on hold until recently.
But residents are still raising the same concerns: Will there be enough firefighters and police to respond in a timely manner? What will happen to the wildlife? How will the two-lane Collins Jollie Road handle hundreds of extra vehicles? Will flooding worsen?
Harold Hardwick, a nearby resident and builder, said his biggest concern is the impact on infrastructure. He also worries that police and fire protection are not adequate to handle hundreds of new homes in the area.
“Certainly we aren’t against growth…but growth without proper infrastructure just leads to issues we don’t want to have to deal with,” he said.
As a builder, he understands growth keeps business going, but, he said, “you have to look at the larger picture.”
“I think that’s putting your business growth ahead of the community and the needs of the community and the impact that it would have on the community,” he said.
If there was better infrastructure in place, he said, he may have a different opinion about the proposed development.
“That would shed a completely different light on this subdivision,” he said.
The Watts family built their home about 19 years ago on over an acre of land that backs up to wetlands. Katie Watts said she and her husband’s main concern is the number of homes proposed.
“Why so many?” she said. “Why not do half-an-acre and 1,800-square-foot minimum? We live in a neighborhood, but we still live in a country setting. Why mess that up?”
Watts also worries the wildlife will have no place to go.
“We see and hear what lives back in those woods,” she said. “If you clear that out, where are they going?”
Nearby resident Stephen Grooms said he understands and respects the goal of private developers wanting to maximize their profits by building as many homes as possible.
But he said city and county officials have a duty to limit the building to what the roads can handle.
“It seems to me we are constantly allowing these large community-changing projects before our infrastructure is ready,” Grooms said.
“The developers make their money and then move on to the next project while residents end up paying higher taxes to fix the issues created by the building.”
Grooms added that fixing the issues means further damage to the community.
“It means taking a piece of your front yard, it means stop lights in neighborhoods, it means having to keep your kids in your driveway because the once quiet roads are now highways,” he said. “It is an unfortunate reality that is affecting our entire county.”
A final public hearing on the development agreement is scheduled for the next city council meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Planning Department building at 196 Laurel St.
Correction: An earlier version of this story stated council would meet Monday. City offices are closed Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Council will instead meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
