The city of Conway’s planning commission is set to make a recommendation about whether city leaders should rezone 17 acres to allow homes on land that was heavily flooded during Hurricane Florence.

The city’s planning and zoning staff recommended that officials reject the rezoning request, noting that 86% of the property is located within a special flood hazard area, according to public records. The request was previously deferred and is now on the agenda for Thursday’s planning commission meeting.

Kingston Land Inc. wants the city to rezone a 17-acre parcel on Mill Pond Road close to Main Street from highway commercial to medium density residential.

The city’s future land use map calls for the tract to remain conservation land.

Allison Hardin, the city’s director of planning and zoning, said that's because the property is low-lying and wet.

“It concerns me a good bit because when we’re looking at a map, 86% of that property is in a flood zone,” Hardin said. “And of that 86%, a good chunk of it is in what’s called the floodway.”

A floodway is a channel that allows water to flow through and carries floodwaters from one place to another, Hardin said.

“Those channels and those creeks are a big part of our stormwater system as well because that’s what nature gives us,” she said.

Looking at a map of the property, a channel known as Crabtree Creek runs diagonally across the southern portion of the parcel. Part of the property touches Mill Pond Road, while other parts reach to Main Street and Boundary Street.

According to public records, the planning and zoning staff has also offered these concerns about the rezoning: