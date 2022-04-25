A Nashville developer has submitted plans to Loris to build a nearly 22,000-square-foot Tractor Supply on the north side of the city.
Developer W.R. Newman & Associates has handed over plans to city officials to construct a 21,930-square-foot building off the Frontage Road at Highway 701 North and S.C. 9. The 6.7-acre property — currently owned by TJJ Loris LLC — sits beside Twin State Motor Co., online property records state.
“It’s huge for Loris," said Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson. "They offer some things that we’ve lost in the past with some of our farm supply stores closing down."
He added the new store could potentially attract more businesses to invest in developing within city limits.
“I think that businesses like that sort of escalate into more coming to the same area, like on the outskirts of the city,” Harrelson said.
Tractor Supply currently has two stores in Horry County — one in Conway off U.S. 501 and another off Highway 707 in the Myrtle Beach area.
The property is zoned C-2 Central Business District and will not require a rezoning in order for the property to become the home of a Tractor Supply. Development of the property will also not require any type city council approval, city officials said.
Engineering and architecture plans have been filed with the city, which include details about parking spaces, measurements of the building and the entrance and exit points, according to the city.
Plans show the store will be accessible from both Frontage Road and Airport Road. A road from Airport Road will run behind Twin State toward the back area of the store, plans state.
The property is expected to have 74 parking spaces and a detention pond, or a dry pond that fills during a rainfall or flooding event.
Plans for the brick-and-mortar building show a vestibule, sales area, office, stock room and feed center.
Harrelson said construction on the building could start this year, though the timeline is not totally clear.
MyHorryNews has reached out to a spokesperson with Tractor Supply and the developer for comment.
