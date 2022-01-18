A commercial developer who previously approached Horry County Council about bringing an amphitheater venue to the area is now eyeing a property within the city of Conway, though development plans are still in the works.
Conway City Council heard about the request Tuesday to rezone just over 182 acres along U.S. 378, but will vote on the request a the next council meeting. Earlier this month, the city’s planning commission voted in favor of the property being rezoned from low/medium density residential to light industrial.
According to city planning documents, the light industrial district is intended to “provide areas for light industrial uses, such as manufacturing, processing, repairing of goods, wholesaling, storage, packaging, distribution and retailing while ensuring adjacent and nearby properties are not adversely impacted.”
Allison Hardin, the city’s planning and development director, said there are other industrial-zoned properties that border this property.
The property, currently owned by Wall Tec LLC, is situated off U.S. 378 between Hemingway Chapel Road and Dirty Branch Road. There is access to the property from 378 and Hemingway Chapel.
The property was annexed and rezoned to R1, or low/medium density residential, city documents state. The city’s comprehensive plan identifies the property as industrial or low/medium density residential on its future land use map.
PDN Enterprises Inc. of Charleston submitted the rezoning request to the city on Dec. 14, according to the application.
A public hearing and first reading for the rezoning request will be held at the next council meeting on Feb. 7, Hardin said Tuesday.
Rich Montgomery, a realtor representing PDN Enterprises, said there are currently no set development plans for the property.
“They’re still working through their clients and investors to determine the best use,” Montgomery said Monday, adding there is no set timeline for any type of development.
PDN Enterprises submitted a rezoning application to the county last year to rezone about 75 acres off S.C. 905 just north of the S.C. 22 intersection, which is located between Conway and Longs. The developer had plans to bring a $35-40 million entertainment venue, which received backlash from neighbors who did not want a venue that could transform their rural area.
County council ultimately voted down the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.