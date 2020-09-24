Despite COVID-19 rules, businesses optimistic about fall rally

Once again, bikers will rev up to hit the Grand Strand for a motorcycle rally.
Just months after the area’s spring Harley rally was pushed from May to July because of the coronavirus, local businesses and organizers are preparing for another event that begins next week.
“The fall rally’s going to do good,” organizer Sonny Copeland said. “It’s going to be a good crowd.”
During the spring and fall of each year, bikers roll into the Myrtle Beach area for burnouts, cruises, live music and socializing.
The fall rally is typically a smaller affair, though this year has even more question marks because of the COVID-19 crisis and accompanying local and state rules.
Crowds are limited. Masks are required. Bars and restaurants can’t sell alcohol after 11 p.m.
Touchless payment options are being rolled out, along with traffic flow and social distancing plans and signs.
Horry County Government typically issues special permits for large rally events, but just two businesses wanted them for this year’s festival. A third was approved but the business canceled its plans.
“The fact that there’s only probably going to be two [permits issued], that’s not much,” said Randy Webster, the county’s assistant administrator over public safety. “Now the requirements are so much more stringent with the governor’s orders and approval from the Department of Commerce, crowd level can’t be what it has been in the past.”
Special events where more than 250 attendees are expected must be approved by the state Department of Commerce, which is working with DHEC in managing an exception process. The events must show the ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 protocols.
“We comply,” said Leslye Beaver, owner of the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet, referring to the restrictions. “We always have. It’s not that hard.”
Despite the new rules, biker businesses are optimistic about the fall rally.
Sheri Gibson, marketing manager at Myrtle Beach-Harley Davidson, said that business is also following all the mandatory guidelines.
Masks are required to enter the dealership, indoor occupancy is limited, plenty of hand sanitizer will be available and a building will have just one entrance/exit.
Gibson said the business decided to pull out of the prior rally this year, feeling the timing wasn’t right and wanting to refrain from putting anyone at risk.
Now, she said, people are accustomed to wearing masks, social distancing and taking other advised steps.
“It’s been ingrained in them,” she said.
Gibson believes people want to get out and be social, even if at a distance, and she highlighted several other events getting canceled.
“We expect a good turnout,” she said. “We definitely feel that the timing is right and it will be a worthwhile event.”
Being primarily an outdoor event helps, she said, and of course riding a motorcycle is an easy way to practice social distancing.
“That’s absolutely a driving point,” she said.
Festivities planned include a rally kickoff party at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreax and Bar in Carolina Forest Sept. 28 and a biker breakfast at The Harley Shop at the Beach in North Myrtle Beach Oct. 1.
There’s also going to be a scenic ride benefitting the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association that will depart the Grumpy Monk, which is also in the Forest.
Typically, Copeland said the fall rally draws anywhere from 20,000-30,000 attendees.
It’s still too early to tell how many folks will come to this year’s event. Apart from COVID-19, several factors come into play, including the weather.
Gibson said some people also might not have the financial ability to make the trip after a difficult year.
Although the rally is happening, not every popular biker joint will be participating.
Some are instead looking toward next spring.
That includes The Rat Hole, a longtime rally staple in Socastee known for events such as pudding wrestling and the motorcycle rodeo.
The bar didn’t participate in the July rally either, as operators cited the need for cooler weather for its games.
Likewise, Spokes and Bones Saloon — located further south in Garden City Beach — announced on Facebook that, amid the current restrictions in place and uncertainty concerning rule changes, it will also not be open for the fall rally.
“We feel we cannot put on the event and live up to the high standards we have set,” the post said. “[O]ur efforts and dollars will be better spent creating a BIGGER, BETTER, BADDER spring rally. We look forward to seeing you in the Spring!”
For other establishments, the rally is a way to provide a shot in the arm for business during a year heavily impacted by the pandemic.
“We’re about sold out,” said Jim Cunningham, general manager at the Country Inn & Suites Murrells Inlet, of the upcoming weekend.
Despite the May event getting delayed, some bikers still flocked to the South Strand on the original dates. Many spring rallygoers came because they’d already booked reservations.
“We probably had more come for the postponed or canceled rally than we did for the one in July,” Cunningham said, listing the heat and 11 p.m. alcohol rule as possible reasons why. “That hurt.”
Still, the postponed rally in July had a solid turnout, and business owners said locals attended, perhaps because there wasn’t much else to do. tiNow, Cunningham expects sales at several businesses along the South Strand to do well.
“Everyone’s looking for a real good turnout,” he said. “We look forward to it.”
Gibson agreed.
“We have been inundated with phone calls of folks wanting to come,” she said.
One prominent stop for bikers is at risk of losing its liquor license and beer and wine permit.
The S.C. Department of Revenue is seeking to strip SBB of the license and permit after the State Law Enforcement Division issued an administrative violation (a citation) to the Murrells Inlet bar on July 23.
DOR officials said the bar was operating in violation of a recent order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster. They called it a public nuisance and a threat to the public’s health.
Basically, the bar acted as an entertainment venue even though that type of venue was deemed non-essential by the state.
The bar hosted a free concert of July 18 and advertised it was hosting multiple live musical acts each night of the spring rally, choosing not to limit the attendance at concerts or take any other measures to comply, according to the department.
This past weekend, the bar appeared to have been operating normally. While a rep for SBB could not be reached for comment, a sign there advertises the fall rally.
County officials said SBB filed the correct forms for a special event permit, though they had not paid for it as of last week.
For some area bars, the upcoming rally is business as usual.
“Nothing earth-shattering,” said Beaver, the owner of the Beaver Bar.
She said bar patrons, whether they’re locals or tourists, have been good at following the necessary rules.
“They’re complying, and they’re doing what they’re asked,” she said, adding that even folks who have problems with the rules probably wouldn’t take their frustrations out on a venue or restaurant.
Across the board, there’s an eagerness for some normalcy.
“It’s exciting for us,” Gibson said. “It’s like seeing old friends.”
Going forward, Copeland said the rally’s top priority is keeping everyone safe.
“Safety’s number one,” he said, adding he encourages folks to use common sense.
“As far the rally, people that come have got common sense,” he added. “They’re mature. We’ve seen a lot in our lives.”
