Years ago, seeing a deer in a field of soybeans was almost like seeing a unicorn for Trenton Tyler.
But that was years ago. Times have changed – and changed to the point where Tyler has seen more than 50 across the fields on one single night near his home just outside of Loris.
Deer have wreaked havoc on the farm’s fields, particularly the soybeans. And he and his crew have gone to lengths to deter deer from ruining the crops.
Hanging dirty diapers in the trees. Using garlic, jalapeno, cinnamon, peppermint. And even buying human waste made into fertilizer, also known as Milorganite.
“We’ve tried everything to keep them off it,” he said. “It works for a week.”
But then the deer get desperate and hungry.
Deer pressure isn’t new – it has been increasing over the last few years. But the amount of deer and crops being destroyed has increased this year, some Horry County farmers say.
And experts believe that it isn’t just one problem. It’s a combination of different factors, like nearby developments pushing deer out of their homes and a potential increase in the deer population.
It has been a year of firsts for Tyler and his farm, which grows crops including tobacco, corn and soybeans. Those firsts are thanks to deer pressure – a term used to describe deer encroaching on farmland.
This year, the farm is experimenting with sesame plants – a plant that deer won’t eat. If all goes well, Tyler plans to rotate sesame plants and corn on the fields that experience the most damage from deer.
Tyler said they’ve also worked with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to get depredation permits, which allowed him to kill five deer during this off season. It’s helped scare other deer, but not around one of his fields.
The entire field has been ruined by deer, even after he replanted it.
“When you lose so much money year after year after year, you’ve either got to quit doing it or figure out how to stop losing money,” he said.
The deer enjoy the plants that are young. But that’s when the plants are the most vulnerable. If farmers can get through the first month after planting, typically the plants become strong enough to produce a good crop, and maybe not be as tasty for the deer.
“Just like we eat our vegetables, we want them young and tender,” Tyler said.
Dr. Cory Heaton, Clemson Extension Wildlife Specialist, is working across the state to help find solutions. But he’s still far from finding those answers. It’s complicated.
“We are trying to figure this out and we are trying to come up with solutions that help save agriculture in this state,” Heaton said. “We are losing fields every year, we just can’t plant them because the deer damage is so high.
“I don’t know that we have a crop right now that’s completely safe from deer damage. Tobacco, maybe.”
For the last three years Heaton has been researching the economic impact deer have had on crops, and he’s found that the deer population is higher than it’s ever been.
“What we’ve determined is that the deer population in the rural areas where we’re farming is a lot higher than what’s reported for the county-level population,” he said, adding deer population varies from each county and each property across those individual counties.
“There’s a lot of variation in that deer density,” he said.
SCDNR estimated the state’s deer population is around 675,000, down from over one million in the 1990s.
“It’s the best estimates we can come up with,” said Jay Cantrell, SCDNR wildlife biologist and assistant big game program coordinator. “We’re not seeing anything indicating an increase.”
The 2022 deer harvest report states just under 180,000 deer were harvested.
Cantrell said the average deer hunter harvested 1.3 deer in 2022 and about half of tags issued are actually used each year.
“When you talk about these deer issues with farmers, a lot of times it comes down to there’s not enough deer being harvested during the hunting season, and that’s not because there’s a lack of opportunity,” Cantrell said. “Obviously with the extremely long season and liberal bag limits, you know, we give hunters and landowners ample opportunity to harvest plenty of deer. It really comes down to individual hunters only want or need to take so many deer in a season. They limit themselves by freezer space or what they can eat or what they can use or what they can process themselves or pay to have processed.”
There were 1,746 deer harvested in Horry County in 2022.
In this part of the state, archery season began Tuesday through Aug. 31, followed by rifle season Sept. 1. through Jan. 1. Hunters can typically kill up to five per season, but there are special circumstances where they can request more tags.
‘They’re desperate’
Deterring deer is a constant battle for farmers, and not one method alone fixes the issue.
“It ain’t one thing you do, it’s a long list of management practices,” Tyler said.
Across the state, Heaton said he’s seen just how hard farmers are working to protect their crops.
“This year I’ve seen more off-the-wall stuff than you can imagine because they’re desperate,” Heaton said.
Air horns, strobe lights, irrigation systems and inflatables triggered by motion sensors are some of those methods, he said.
“It has very limited success…given time, deer get used to it and ignore it,” Heaton said.
Last year, Heaton said there was an over $50 million loss in soybeans in South Carolina.
“And that doesn’t account for how many fields had to be replanted because deer damaged them early and they didn’t have a chance to grow,” he added.
Matt Brown, a tobacco farmer just outside of Conway, said he has seen more deer pressure this year than ever before.
“We have tried everything imaginable to keep deer out of the fields and it’s only temporary,” Brown said.
“What works this year won’t work next year and so on. Years ago, you could find a pair of deer on a farm eating and that’s fine, but now you can find herds of them eating your young crops. It’s expensive and also a liability moving equipment around replanting deer damaged fields. It also requires extra herbicide applications because when they eat, the crop weeds will follow, which is not the best for the environment.”
Could incentives be a solution?
SCDNR is aware deer pressure is an issue, Cantrell said, and the department is working to find ways to incentivize people to harvest more deer during the permitted season.
Killing deer in the summer isn’t always a favorable practice.
“It’s a biologically sound time to harvest” in the fall, he said, or you’re taking a fawn’s mother if hunters harvest during summer.
The agency proposed a deer processing pilot program, which didn’t receive funding this year, he said. The program would incentivize the harvesting of antlerless deer in areas where they were impacting agriculture, and hunters could deliver the deer to processors without a fee. The meat would then be donated to a nonprofit.
Cantrell said incentive programs could also include a program where landowners hire people to come onto their property and harvest deer, but the business model hasn’t made it to South Carolina like it has in other areas, like Georgia.
For Heaton, he fears deer will cause more vehicle wrecks, more diseases and that farms will get smaller.
Horry County had the second highest number of deer collisions in the state last year at 349, according to SCDNR’s deer harvest report.
“There’s going to be some serious repercussions from this,” he said.
