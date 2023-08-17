Years ago, seeing a deer in a field of soybeans was almost like seeing a unicorn for Trenton Tyler.

But that was years ago. Times have changed – and changed to the point where Tyler has seen more than 50 across the fields on one single night near his home just outside of Loris.

Deer have wreaked havoc on the farm’s fields, particularly the soybeans. And he and his crew have gone to lengths to deter deer from ruining the crops.

Hanging dirty diapers in the trees. Using garlic, jalapeno, cinnamon, peppermint. And even buying human waste made into fertilizer, also known as Milorganite.

“We’ve tried everything to keep them off it,” he said. “It works for a week.”

But then the deer get desperate and hungry.

Deer pressure isn’t new – it has been increasing over the last few years. But the amount of deer and crops being destroyed has increased this year, some Horry County farmers say.

And experts believe that it isn’t just one problem. It’s a combination of different factors, like nearby developments pushing deer out of their homes and a potential increase in the deer population.

It has been a year of firsts for Tyler and his farm, which grows crops including tobacco, corn and soybeans. Those firsts are thanks to deer pressure – a term used to describe deer encroaching on farmland.

This year, the farm is experimenting with sesame plants – a plant that deer won’t eat. If all goes well, Tyler plans to rotate sesame plants and corn on the fields that experience the most damage from deer.

Tyler said they’ve also worked with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to get depredation permits, which allowed him to kill five deer during this off season. It’s helped scare other deer, but not around one of his fields.

The entire field has been ruined by deer, even after he replanted it.

“When you lose so much money year after year after year, you’ve either got to quit doing it or figure out how to stop losing money,” he said.