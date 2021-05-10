Gov. Henry McMaster's plan to bring workers back into the labor force by cutting off federal unemployment relief to South Carolinians has received support from several Myrtle Beach restauranteurs. But his response to the labor shortage highlights another challenge facing the Grand Strand — low wages.
"This points to a larger problem that wages are so low that people can’t afford housing," said Stephanie Southworth, a Coastal Carolina University sociology professor who studies homelessness.
McMaster attributed the recent labor shortage in the service industry to the additional $300 subsidy the federal government has provided each month on top of state benefits. The added federal benefit, implemented through the 2020 CARES Act, had been $600 until March.
"What was intended to be a short-term financial assistance for the vulnerable and displaced during the height of the pandemic has turned into a dangerous federal entitlement, incentivizing and paying workers to stay at home rather than encouraging them to return to the workplace," McMaster wrote in a letter to the state Department of Employment and Workforce.
The move, which will go into effect on June 30, comes as many local restaurants struggle to restaff amidst a booming comeback for tourism and hospitality.
Jamie Simms, assistant general manager at Carolina Ale House in Myrtle Beach, said she has had to reduce capacity because current staff can’t handle the volume.
"We’ve had to minimize the amount of tables that are opened," said Simms, adding that her staff size is a little over half of pre-pandemic levels. "We don’t have the staff to serve at full capacity."
Locals are divided on the cause of the shortage, as well as the potential solution.
Simms and other restauranteurs expressed support for the governor's order, opining that the bump in unemployment has incentivized workers to remain home.
"The problem is Washington is holding back the workforce," said Thorny’s owner Joe Provencal, adding that his staffing is at 75% of pre-pandemic levels. "The shortages are due to the stimulus money and unemployment."
But Southworth said the fact that people can make more money on unemployment than in full-time work demonstrates the extent of local wage stagnation.
"Although the governor might be right for some people that this order might get them back to work, it’s not going to solve the underlying problem," she said.
Terri Straka, a domestic cleaner and activist in the Rosewood community, said that many can’t afford healthcare, housing or childcare on a waiter or cook’s salary.
"I believe we have a workforce shortage because we also have an affordable housing crisis, affordable childcare crisis and affordable medical care crisis," said Straka, arguing that restaurants should beef up pay and benefits for service workers. "McMaster should be focused on gaining more grants from the federal government and should be accessing everything that he can, like expanding Medicaid."
Simms and Provencal said that they already pay competitive wages.
"I’ve already raised my wages this year to get employees and I have retained them and the majority of my staff did come back," Provencal said. "Cooks start $13 hourly on up and waiters are $2.13 an hour plus tips."
"I feel like we pay a very competitive rate normally and we’re more of a year-round restaurant and have a pretty good retention rate with our full-time staff," Simms said. "We are willing to start some people without experience no less than $11 or $12 hourly, including a host."
Straka said the rates should be higher. Discussing her activism, she described helping working class families find affordable housing outside city and county limits in places as far as Marion.
The city of Myrtle Beach’s Workforce Housing report noted a similar trend, finding that less than 15% of service workers live within city limits and that one in five commutes at least 50 miles each way.
The report attributed the phenomenon in part to stagnant wages in face of the continuously rising cost of living, which has been pushed upward by an influx of wealthy households purchasing homes in surrounding Horry County.
"A single worker in the accommodation and food services, retail trade or arts, entertainment and recreation sectors earns an income that could allow them to pay no more than $600 per month in rent," the report read. "However, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Myrtle Beach is about $900."
The report defined affordable rent as less than 30% of income, which would make the median apartment unaffordable for workers earning starting salaries at either restaurant.
Both Simms and Provencal stated that salaries go up with experience, which could put local housing within reach.
