Responding to reports that show some facilities are bogarting Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster visited the Socastee Conway Medical Center campus on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. McMaster said he expects all facilities with vaccines to give them out to patients as soon as possible or the state will “help.” The facility is allowing those 70 years old and older to apply so vaccine appointments can be scheduled. The statistics read by McMaster do not show CMC is hoarding the vaccines. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com