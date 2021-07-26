The body of a woman was discovered in the waterway in the North Myrtle Beach area early Monday afternoon, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
The coroner's office was notified just before 1 p.m. Monday that the body of a female was discovered in the waterway area of Jack Circle Road near Little River Neck Road, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. The woman is between 65 and 75 years old, she said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at MUSC in Charleston, Willard said.
The investigation is ongoing and more information, including identification, will be released when next of kin is notified, Willard said.
Check back for updates.
