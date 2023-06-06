The Horry County Coroner's Office is investigating after a body was found behind a Loris area grocery store on Monday afternoon.
Authorities said around 4:20 p.m., a body was found behind the Food Lion at 305 Highway 701. No foul play is suspected, but the body is in "an advanced stage of decomposition," said Tamara Willard, chief deputy coroner.
The identity of the person is unknown at this time, according to an Horry County Police Department report.
Willard said additional information must be collected. After an autopsy and testing is complete, more information could be released, she said.
