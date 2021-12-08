Loris City Council on Monday passed the second reading of its new business license ordinance, which will go into effect next month.

Council voted unanimously during Monday’s council meeting. Council first took a vote during a November meeting.

Due to a new state law, Loris was required to make changes to its business license ordinance before the end of the year as the new law is effective at the start of 2022. The new ordinance would change that timeframe to May 1 through April 30. Currently, the city’s business licenses run from July 1 to June 30.

Any active business licenses in the city will be prorated since the fees will be due two months earlier, said Keith Massey, Loris city clerk.

Business owners will soon be notified by letter about changes to the ordinance, Massey said.

A new state law — South Carolina Business License Tax Standardization Act — is the reason the city was required to change the timeframe of its business license year.

The law was passed in September 2020 and “streamlines the business license process, creating the same process for taxing jurisdictions across the state,” according to the Municipal Association of South Carolina. The change is not optional for jurisdictions and all cities and towns in the state must comply with the new law, which is effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Business owners in Loris can apply for business licenses at city hall. The cost to obtain a license depends on the yearly gross income of the business, Massey said.

Business owners who have questions or need more information may call city hall at 843-756-4004.