Kona Ice is just one of the booths at the 35th annual Taste of the Town at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday. More than 8,000 people were expected to attend the event that benefits St. Andrew Catholic School. Money raised this year will go toward improvements in the school's computer lab. In addition to the numerous vendors inside the convention center, this is the first year the event had a few food trucks. Photo by Janet Morgan/Myrtle Beach Herald janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com