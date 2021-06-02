The 38th annual Taste of the Town will return to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in November.
St. Andrew Catholic School’s annual event is scheduled from 4-10 p.m on Nov. 2. Tickets are $5 in advance, $6 at the door and free for people ages 14 and under. Food tickets cost $1 each and menu items vary between 1-5 tickets depending on the item and the restaurant. There will also be a new to-go option this year.
The event features multiple restaurants, live music, culinary awards and a silent auction.
Kristin Green, spokesperson for Taste of the Town, said organizers plan to provide new options and distance the workspaces of each restaurant booth to accommodate safety concerns. Green said they usually have 20-40 restaurants represented there, if not more.
“We tried our best to make Taste of the Town something special for our school last year,” Green said. “Now, coming back in person and doing it at the convention center again, we’re all really excited. Of course, knowing that there’s going to be some restrictions in place, we’re just doing our very best to make sure we’re staying safe. It’s one of those events that people look forward to each year, so knowing this is one of the events that people might come back out for, we’re excited about it.”
Green also said anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can reach out to them.
This is the school’s primary fundraiser and proceeds benefit its Capital Improvement Fund, which purchases improvements such as new technology and playground equipment. A portion of the proceeds is also donated to local charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.