Tomar ‘T-Bo’ Washington is preparing for a vehicular collision.
That’s the level of trauma the Myrtle Beach resident believes is possible in the first professional bare knuckle boxing event in South Carolina next Friday.
The fighting discipline was only recently approved in the state, and the inaugural event is Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 35, which features 12 fights including three prelims beginning at 8 p.m. at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
“This is almost like preparing, knowing that you’re going to get into a car wreck,” Washington said. “January 27th we’re going to have a car wreck because there is going to be damage done to both parties, whether you’re getting hit or your hands, there’s going to be damage done. . . . Few people go into this and come out the same.”
Washington is one of four local fighters among the combatants, as Grand Strand residents Andy Nguyen, Jordan Weeks and Brandon Bushaw are also scheduled to fight.
The main event is a welterweight showdown between undefeated fighters Gorjan Slaveski of Macedonia and Yosdenis Cedeno of Cuba, with the winner in line for a title shot.
Bare knuckle boxing is simply boxing with the knuckles exposed, which can cause more damage to the opponent’s face and also a fighter’s hands than punching with either boxing or MMA gloves.
Nguyen, 40, who has been fighting professionally for eight years, is in one of the final three matchups in a female strawweight (115 pounds) bout against Veronika Dmitriyeva of Russia.
“I just want to perform and I want everyone to have fun,” Nguyen said. “I want everybody to be proud. I want it to be a good performance. I want people to be like, ‘Damn, she’s 40, turning 41 and she’s still doing this.’ ”
Nguyen is back where it started
Nguyen, who splits time between Myrtle Beach and Jacksonville, N.C., got a late start in professional fighting.
She attended the first MMA event ever held in Myrtle Beach in 2010 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, and that night she decided she wanted to become an MMA fighter.
She joined a gym and won an amateur fight within three months. “I’ve been hooked ever since,” she said.
She has mauled and modeled her way to success and notoriety in mixed martial arts. She puts out an annual modeling calendar with UFC member and former training partner Andrea ‘KGB’ Lee, and is often featured on fight posters.
She believes her looks helped her “get her foot in the door faster than I thought it would,” but she’s had to earn her respect in the ring.
Nguyen goes by the nickname ‘The CrAsian,’ which was coined by a sponsor.
“The Crazy Asian. Not the kind that would slash your tires,” Nguyen joked. “It just stuck with me and I liked it. Back then when I was an amateur they were calling me like the Asian Persuasion and they weren’t taking me seriously because I was like a ring girl and too pretty to fight, they would say. But 12 years later I’m still fighting.”
Nguyen was born and lived in Los Angeles until her mother moved to Greenville when Nguyen was 13 and opened a nail salon. Nguyen owned her own Greenville salon before selling it and moving to Myrtle Beach late in 2009 to bring her son closer to his father.
Nguyen said she is 7-12 in pro MMA fights, 3-3 in Muay Thai, and 2-0 in bare knuckle events. She has fought for MMA organizations King of the Cage – for which she won the atomweight (105 pounds) title and successfully defended it twice – Bellator MMA, Rizin Fighting Federation, Lion Fight Muay Thai, Legacy Fighting Alliance and Paw FC (Pallas Athena Women's Fighting Championship). “I’ve fought for pretty much everybody but the UFC,” Nguyen said.
She has fought in Japan three times and in China, Thailand, Italy, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada and Hawaii.
The nearly 13-year Grand Strand resident will be fighting in Myrtle Beach as a pro for the first time after participating as an amateur MMA pugilist on area MMA fight cards.
“I started in Myrtle Beach so it’s kind of cool to come back to fight as a pro on a big stage like this,” Nguyen said. “We didn’t know bare knuckle was going to be legal back then. Why not make history?”
She is in her third bare knuckle fight and is looking to remain undefeated in the genre after winning a bare knuckle MMA fight and bare knuckle boxing match. This is the second of a three-fight contract with BKFC.
“I got me toes wet by doing bare knuckle MMA first and I liked it so I should have never done that, now I’m hooked,” said Nguyen, who had to have a knuckle put back in place by a ring doctor following her last fight. “I wish I could do more bare knuckle MMA.”
Nguyen hopes to do her customary celebratory tequila shot following a win against the ‘Russian Bomb’ Dmitriyeva, who is 1-0 as a pro boxer and 0-1 in bare knuckle boxing.
“After I win I’m going to do shots,” she said. “If I lose I’m definitely going to do more shots.”
Nguyen has yet to have a traditional pro boxing fight. “That will be next on the list,” she said.
She knows her career is winding down but she wants to keep fighting “until the wheels fall off,” said Nguyen, who trains religiously beginning early most mornings. “It keeps me in shape and keeps me out of trouble. I really like the sport. It’s going to be a sad day when I retire. I’m going to be so sad.”
T-Bo returns to the ring
Washington, who is also in his 40s, is a 15-year Myrtle Beach resident who has been a pro fighter for nearly 20 years.
But he hasn’t fought in three years, in part because fighting organizations curtailed events because of the coronavirus pandemic, and in part because he doesn’t believe pros were being paid enough to fight in regional events. “I’m not going to fight for $500,” he said.
He owns and operates The Cave Party Bus and got a call while he was driving the bus one day from fight promoters.
“This is really the first opportunity I’ve had to jump back into something,” he said. “What makes me want to do it? Just to test myself and see what I can do. I don’t think I’ve lost a step.”
Washington said he believes he has to approach his first bare knuckle fight differently than traditional boxing or MMA.
“With this you have to change up everything you’re doing,” said Washington, who is one of Nguyen’s trainers and was in her corner for her bare knuckle MMA debut. “You have to throw punches more cautiously because if you throw the wrong punch you’re going to break your hand, and if you don’t throw punches you’re going to get beat.”
Several thousand tickets to BKFC 35 have been sold. VIP tables and other seating can be purchased through www.BKFC.com and eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bkfc-35-slaveski-vs-cedeno-tickets-477622009287?aff=nguyen&fbclid=IwAR1kEI0wWNhodRkmoC4yF0-B-iOkFLJkBpQkK4JOOfqxJEWV9TA4Ei2dO1g)
