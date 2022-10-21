A Myrtle Beach doctor is working to provide a treatment that is potentially less traumatic for patients suffering from breast cancer.

This treatment method, cryoablation, is hard to come by because not many doctors are trained in performing it.

Dr. Hania Bednarski of Serenity Surgery & Wellness in Myrtle Beach is trained in cryoablation and has treated patients who praise her technique in a spa-like environment.

“I was in private practice in Southern Illinois for about 10 years, so I have been doing cryoablation since 2013,” Bednarski said. “So all in all, I’ve probably treated about 50 benign tumors and probably 20+ malignant tumors.”

How it works

Cryoablation is non-surgical and it essentially freezes cancerous or non-cancerous tissue, Bednarski said.

“We do it in my office and it's done under local anesthesia, so the patient is awake for the procedure the entire time,” she said. “I numb the skin really well and I make sure that they're very comfortable.

“We wait for that numbing medicine to work and once that's done, I make a tiny incision in the breast. So the incision is about three or four millimeters, it's just big enough to get the needle in and then I place that probe through the tumor and we watch with ultrasound the entire time to make sure that the probe is appropriately positioned and once it's in place, we, under ultrasound, start freezing the tumor.”

Bednarski said the whole process, depending on the size of the tumor, can take “as little as 30 minutes.”

“The machine is hooked up to a liquid nitrogen tank and the liquid nitrogen never actually goes into the patient's body,” she said. “The liquid nitrogen is cycled through the probe and then the probe is cooled and then externally cools the tissue. So the liquid nitrogen never leaves the probe itself and the tissue, that's the mass, is what we can watch under ultrasound as it turns into an ice ball and this gets down to negative 180 degrees Celsius right around the probe. So it gets really, really cold.”