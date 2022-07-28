Conway’s Community Appearance Board once again delayed giving its final blessing to the Crooked Oak Tavern’s outdoor design this week, but owner Chris Snyder continues to be optimist that the restaurant’s new look will be completed by November.
The board gave the project final approval in February pending a number of changes, but its members delayed dealing with the Laurel Street restaurant earlier in July, mentioning that a number of changes that its members had asked for hadn’t been dealt with. One thing they did comment on was the windows, saying they weren’t what they had envisioned.
This week, they took each part of the building separately, voting on if each element suited them or needed changes.
After the meeting Chairman Jacqueline Kurlowski said she saw this week’s meeting as a path forward.
“I’m really proud of all the hard work that Mr. Synder has put into it,” she said, adding that the efforts of Snyder and his construction team demonstrate their passion for Conway.
Snyder was also happy with the progress made Wednesday.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” he said.
He plans to leave the final revisions that the board called for to his contractor J.B. Clark.
Snyder said he isn’t sure yet about the future of the present site of the Crooked Oak restaurant, adding that he wants to be settled into the new building before he takes on another project.
Work on the inside of the building has continued while Snyder and the CAB have debated its outside appearance, which makes a November completion possible, he said.
Board member McKenzie Jordan voiced several concerns this week saying he thinks the front, as it was presented, doesn’t blend well enough with the historic flavor of Downtown Conway.
Two weeks ago, Kurlowski seemed to agree saying, “…the board must think about keeping the buildings in harmony with the zone where they are.
“We are simply caretakers of the historic district,” she said, adding that in 50 or 100 years she wants the next person that buys the property to find it true to what suits the community.
“Your vision is very strong, but at the same time this is only a restaurant as long as you make it so,” she said.
Board member Gerry Wallace said he doesn’t favor making the building look exactly the same as it did before because it won’t serve the same purpose.
It was pointed out that some of the old wood taken from the front of the building will be used inside to continue the historic look.
When the renovations on the two old Abrams Department Store buildings are complete, the building on the left will be used as a banquet hall and will contain the kitchen. (Snyder plans to hire a banquet manager.)
The building on the right will be the new Crooked Oak Tavern. It will also contain a bar area that will have a side entrance on Scarborough Alley.
Two weeks ago, Wallace said he’d like to see the windows more historically accurate. He also expressed concern about the distance between the doors and shutters.
Snyder responded that they are where they’re supposed to be.
In February the CAB gave tentative approval to the building with a number of conditions, many of which have been done.
Those suggestions included designing the two buildings with contrasting brick (rather than similar brick colors); replacing the current entry doors with glass at the top; retaining the art deco piece at the top of the building, along with a step ceiling in front of 318 Laurel St.; and keeping the windows between the doors on the 316 Laurel St. building.
The board wanted, and got, different colors of brick on the two buildings and a black awning on the building on the left.
Minutes from the June 22 meeting said the board unanimously approved the brick color and mortar as presented.
Builders have also gotten a positive response to their request to add a black fifth-gooseneck lamp on the 316 building, symmetrically placed over the sign.
Also on June 22, Wallace made a motion to approve the awning as presented. That motion passed unanimously.
There was only one negative vote to a motion to approve the alleyway façade.
Also passed unanimously was a motion to have an 18-inch knee wall with planters. That request has also been met.
There was also mention at this week’s meeting that the price of construction has risen 60 percent over past months, but Snyder said after the meeting he is more concerned about the soaring increase in the price of food. Some items, chicken for instance, have doubled in price recently.
He said many restaurateurs are struggling to keep their prices down so they won’t scare off their diners, which means that they have dropped their profits, even causing some of them to lose money.
