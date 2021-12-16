Abram’s Department Store, which operated in Downtown Conway for three generations, may soon become a restaurant.
The Conway Community Appearance board gave preliminary approval Wednesday for renovation of the historic buildings to become the new home of Crooked Oak Tavern.
The restaurant currently operates just a few feet away in the Black Market Market on Laurel Street.
Approval came after Crooked Oak Tavern’s owner, Chris Synder, decided to abandon attempts to receive tax incentives that would have frozen his current tax assessment for 15 years as part of the Preservation Tax Incentive Program.
Snyder said requirements of the program would have forced him to preserve the display windows that front the Abrams buildings, something he was unwilling to do.
“I want to protect history as much as anyone,” said Snyder. “But as far as retail space that’s something a restaurant just doesn’t need.”
Instead, he will proceed with plans to renovate the buildings, giving them a new look.
Several members of the CAB said they empathized with Snyder’s predicament and encouraged him to go forward with the project.
Although Snyder received a green light from the CAB, he will still have to go through an approval process with the City of Conway because the building is in an historic district.
The buildings have been sitting vacant, and continuing to deteriorate for several years.
The properties are zoned Central Business District and are located in the Commercial Historic Design Review District and are also deemed to be “contributing “ property with the historic district.
Conway’s Downtown Historic District includes thirty-one commercial buildings, one public building and one structure. Although the district is centered on Main Street, it includes property on Laurel Street plus Third and Fourth avenues.
Sam Abrams, the owner of Abram’s Department Store for decades, said his family ran the business for three generations, adding that they were successful until their very last day, but health issues forced them to sadly say goodbye to the business.
“Basically, I’m really pleased Mr. Snyder ended up buying the building. I think it’s going to be an asset to the town and the street. He’s sincere about what he’s doing,” Abrams said.
Abrams Department Store was created by Abram’s great-uncle Isadore Goldstein. Sam’s father, Sidney Abrams, took it over next when Isadore Goldstein moved to Kingstree to open a business there.
Abrams said his family’s key to success was having compassion for their customers and always making sure they were pleased.
“You (the customer) were always the boss and you were always to be satisfied,” he said, adding that every customer, especially repeat customers, became family members.
They even allowed people to call in their requests, and they ordered them with no deposits. If they didn’t like what came, they didn’t have to take it.
If it needed to be altered, or even totally remade, they had a complete sewing room with experts doing the work.
One of the secrets of their success was having what people wanted and at the price they wanted, Abrams said.
“Everybody was our boss who came in. We treated them like that,” he said.
Over the years, he said, they carried a lot of popular brands that people wanted. One of the most popular was Weejuns shoes when they were all the fad with Conway’s younger set.
He said they were on a nine-day allotment with Weejuns, so when people saw the trucks outside, they rushed in to buy the popular shoes.
One of the sad moments Abrams experienced over the years came in February of 1997 when fire shot out of the roofs of several downtown buildings threatening Abrams’ store.
Although the fire didn’t burn the building, the weight of the water on the roof caused it to collapse.
In response to that, he said people just poured in to see how they could help.
“Conway’s been wonderful to us. It really has been. It’s a wonderful town,” he said.
Steve Robertson contributed to this story.
