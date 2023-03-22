Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area of West Highway 19 and Highway 45 near Loris in response to a two-vehicle crash with critical injuries.
Lanes of traffic have been blocked for extrication operations, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area to prevent delays and for the safety of the first responders at the scene.
HCFR was dispatched at 6:25 p.m.
The S.C. Department of Public Safety is the investigating agency.
More information will be added to this story as updates come out.
