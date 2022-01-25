Horry County police on Sunday arrested and charged a 22-year-old North Carolina woman with the murder of 21-year-old De-Erica Fisher.

Yunique Demesa Weathers, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, is still incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bond has not been set.

According to a police report, an officer responded Sunday afternoon to a call for a shooting in a field near the intersection of Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive in Longs.

Upon arrival, the officer was greeted by several witnesses who were pointing out into the field, the report said. As the officer walked around a canal and into the field, he heard what sounded like yet another gunshot ring out.

A woman at the scene had a gun, and the report says the officer “gave loud and clear verbal commands to drop the gun, at which time it appeared as though she cleared the chamber of the weapon, tossed it on the ground, and immediately dropped to her knees placing her hands behind her back.”

The officer wrote in the report that it appeared the victim was deceased, and Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Fisher had been shot several times and died at the scene. Fisher was also from Fayetteville.

Horry County police are investigating and spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov confirmed that some moments prior to the shooting were captured on a Facebook Live video.

“HCPD is aware of a Facebook Live that captured some moments prior to the incident that resulted in the death; however, I am not aware of a video (live or otherwise) that captured the act itself,” Moskov said in an email.