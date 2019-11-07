Myrtle Beach police arrested a 51-year-old woman Thursday after she was accused of abusing an infant at a local day care, according to a news release from city police.
Lona Lee Thomas of Myrtle Beach was charged with infliction of great bodily injury upon a child, according to the release. She is in custody awaiting a bond hearing.
Police said the investigation began Nov. 1 when officers responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at Busy Bodies Day Care on Highway 15.
The victim, a 7-month-old, remains in critical condition and is receiving treatment for injuries.
"We continue to hold the victim and family in our thoughts and offer prayers for a full recovery," the MBPD release said.
The investigation into the matter continues. Myrtle Beach police are asking anyone with information about the case to call 843-918-1382 and reference report number 19-024311.
