The Florida woman accused of leaving Baby Boy Horry to die in the woods 12 years ago was released on a $75,000 bond this week, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Jennifer Sahr, 32, was arrested earlier this month on a charge of homicide by child abuse, which carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
Sahr was a student at Coastal Carolina University when she gave birth to Baby Boy Horry in 2008, police have said. The child’s body was found by utility workers in the woods. Authorities called the child “Baby Boy Horry” and for years pleaded with the public for information about the case. But police did not publicly identify any suspects until this month when they arrested Sahr, who lives in Pensacola, Florida.
On March 6, Circuit Court Judge Larry Hyman heard from the prosecution and the defense during a bond hearing, but the judge said he wasn’t ready to set bond yet. Hyman asked the solicitor if there would be additional charges and the prosecution said more time was needed to make that determination.
Hyman denied Sahr bond on that day, but he said he would bring the matter up again during the week of April 13. That term of court was canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.
On Friday, Hyman asked the prosecution if the charge of homicide by child abuse was appropriate and the state confirmed it was, according to the solicitor's news release. On Monday, Hyman set Sahr's surety bond at $75,000 with the condition that she surrender her passport and remain on house arrest in Florida.
She was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.
