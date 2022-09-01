A 42-year-old woman and her two children died Wednesday in a shooting in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Laura Moberly and her two children, 11-year-old Eric Moberly and 8-year-old Emily Moberly, were found deceased of gun shot wounds at a residence on Centennial Circle.
Willard said the shooting likely happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. for a welfare check.
Horry County police are investigating. Willard said there is no current threat to the area.
Police did not immediately provide a police report in response to a request on Wednesday.
Horry County Schools said Thursday that Laura Moberly was a reading loss interventionist at Carolina Forest Elementary School and was hired in 2018. Emily Moberly was a third grade student at Carolina Forest Elementary and Eric Moberly was a seventh grade student at Ten Oaks Middle School, the district said.
Horry County Schools will have counselors at the affected schools for any students or employees who need them.
In a statement, the district said:
"We are at a loss for words after learning of the tragic incident that affected an entire family with ties to Horry County Schools. We lift our strongest prayers for the Moberley family and for everyone who knew them. We encourage our community to keep our students and staff in their thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.
"Our district has a team of counselors made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. Our counselors are available at the affected schools for any student or employee who may need or want assistance surrounding this tragedy."
