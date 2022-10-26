The man who fired at law enforcement during an hours-long standoff Tuesday is accused of holding a woman hostage for two days before she escaped and told police what happened.
William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia is charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping, one count of arson second degree, one count of cruelty to animals and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Myrtle Beach police responded around 6:30 a.m. to Fire Station No. 6 on 38 th Avenue North for a report of kidnapping and attempted murder.
The victim who showed up at the fire station told officers that Hodges on Sunday had hit her in the head with a hammer, told her would kill her, and then tied her to a bed and threated to hurt her if she tried to escape, Myrtle Beach police said in a Facebook post.
But on Tuesday she managed to escape to the fire station, and was hospitalized because of her injuries.
Myrtle Beach SWAT and negotiations teams were called in to help arrest Hodges due to the nature of the crime and threat of violence, police said. A State Law Enforcement Division SWAT team and bomb squad also respond, along with other local and federal law enforcement.
When the tactical units arrived, Hodges fired at police from his home and refused to come out, police said. No police officers or civilians were hit by the gunfire.
After several hours, Hodges stopped communicating with officers, police said in a Facebook post. At that point, tactical teams used tear gas to force him out. Hodges first tried to barricade the windows and then set a mattress on fire in the back of his home before surrendering, police said.
Hodges did not let his dog, a young Rottweiler, outside the house before starting the fire, and the dog died in the blaze, police said. The victim's dog escaped with the victim.
Because Hodges had made threats to burn his house and claimed he had explosives, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department was already on the scene to put out the fire.
