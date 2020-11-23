A North Myrtle Beach church youth ministry director told a person he believed was 14 years old that he wanted to “[expletive] you senseless” in an online message, according to an affidavit attached to an arrest warrant.

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church youth ministry director Jacob Ouellette was arrested by Mount Pleasant police on Nov. 8 and charged with a handful of sex crimes in a sting operation conducted in part by Mount Pleasant police and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Ouellette, 24, is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14 years old, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, according to court records and jail booking records. He is not an ordained priest.

“During the communication the defendant told the perceived minor that he was 22 years of age and that he wanted to ‘[expletive] you senseless’ and then he explained what the term ‘dom’ meant and asked if the perceived minor would want that or something ‘softer,’” the affidavit attached to Ouellette’s arrest warrant said. “The defendant then stated that he would come to the perceived minor's house by midnight and then the two ‘would have until, like, 3am to ‘[expletive].’”

The affidavit said Ouellette “drove to an agreed location to meet the perceived minor for sexual intercourse. The defendant did arrive at the agreed location and was positively identified.”

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston said in a news release that Ouellette volunteered as a substitute teacher at Holy Trinity Catholic School from 2016 to 2018 before getting hired as a full-time teacher at the school in October 2018. He left the school at the end of July 2019 in order to take the job at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church starting in August 2019.

Both the school and the church are located at 1100 8th Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach.

The diocese said the church placed Ouellette on administrative leave on Nov. 10, the day after it learned of the arrest. He was fired on Saturday.

Ouellette also volunteered at St. Andrew Catholic School in Myrtle Beach for several months in 2019, the diocese said.

Ouellette passed a criminal history screening, signed the diocesan-required code-of-conduct, signed an acknowledgement of the diocese’s policy concerning allegations of sexual misconduct and completed sex abuse prevention training before he was allowed to work with children, the diocese said.

Local Catholic church youth ministry director charged with sex crimes involving a minor The director of youth ministry at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle B…

The diocese added that it is not aware of any other employees who have been charged with sex crimes involving minors this year, and that anyone with information about sexual abuse against minors by church personnel should report the abuse to local police.

Louisa Storen, victim assistance coordinator for the Diocese of Charleston, is available for a counseling referral and guidance and can be reached at (800) 921-8122, the news release said.

Ouellette’s attorney did not respond to a Friday email requesting comment.