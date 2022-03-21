One of the victims of shooting this month in Myrtle Beach died Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Rhonda Harris, 38, of Lancaster, had been hospitalized since the March 1 shooting on Ocean Boulevard near the Yachtsman Resort, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden, who ruled the death a homicide.
Myrtle Beach police on March 5 announced that 37-year-old Lashawn Jarrett of Monroe, North Carolina, was in custody in connection to the case. Jarrett is still incarcerated and jail records show he’s charged with attempted murder.
Police said Jarrett was involved in an altercation with the victim inside a vehicle, and subsequently shot the victim, later identified as Harris. He fired several times, hitting Harris inside the vehicle as well as another vehicle parked nearby.
Police did not immediately respond to a request about whether Jarrett would be charged with murder.
