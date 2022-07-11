The victim of a shooting on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach died Sunday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office and a suspect has been charged with murder.
The victim was Joshua Wilson, 40, from Parkersburg, West Virginia, according to deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Myrtle Beach police said the shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Officers working in the area heard gunshots in the area of Broadway Street and Highway 501, and while responding, found a vehicle collision near 8th Avenue North and Kings Highway with a driver who had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Police have arrested and charged 35-year-old Quentin Ahmad Jean of Myrtle Beach with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. He was arrested Thursday and is still incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
