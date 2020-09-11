The Horry County Coroner's Office said Friday that a 24-year old man was killed in an early morning shooting at a Cook Out in Myrtle Beach.
Albert "AJ" Soles Jr. of Tabor City, North Carolina was identified as the victim, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Cook Out at 1800 N. Kings Highway around 1 a.m. Friday, police said. They found two people with injuries who were taken to the hospital.
Police said that Soles Jr. died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The other person is still receiving treatment.
Police said one person is in custody in connection to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
This is sad all these shootings going on. Cant feel safe anywhere in this world anymore.
