Lawyers for the family of Tristan Vereen on Wednesday released a statement saying S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Whittney Blake Benton "illegally" stopped Vereen for a cracked windshield before fatally shooting him in a struggle.

Benton shot Vereen on the evening of Sept. 11 after a traffic stop.

Civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and co-counsel Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said in their statement that "a vehicle with a cracked windshield in the state of South Carolina, is not a traffic violation according to South Carolina law," citing S.C. Code 56-5-5000, which pertains to windshield obstructions. That law does not mention cracked windshields.

"I have pictures of this windshield and there’s no obstruction by any means," Daniels said in an interview.

According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Benton had pursued Vereen on S.C. 905, and Vereen's family has said the the stop was made over a cracked windshield.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, who on Wednesday released video of the shooting, said it was too early to tell if a cracked windshield was really the reason for the stop.

"My whole purpose for trying to put the video out was to cut down on misinformation, and right now, I haven’t seen anything that says the officer stopped him for a traffic violation," Richardson said.

But Daniels said in an interview that Richardson told him Benton had pulled over Vereen for a cracked windshield, and also cited Richardson's comments about the windshield during press conference last Thursday.

"Jimmy Richardson had told me that the officer told SLED the reason for the stop was a cracked windshield," Daniels said, adding that Richardson in his role as the county's chief prosecutor would be privy to that information and would ultimately make the decision on whether Benton should be charged in the shooting. Richardson said he never told that to Daniels and called it a "misunderstanding."

In coverage of that press conference, MyHorryNews.com reported Richardson said the windshield was cracked, but he wasn't sure if that was the impetus for the stop.