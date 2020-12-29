Myrtle Beach police charged a 29-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a motel in the city that left one person hurt, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest.
Danta Clardy also faces charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, being a fugitive from justice and a drug-related count.
Officers were called to Coral Sands Motel, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., for a report of gunshots around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police found one person with nonlife-threatening injuries and detained several people.
Clardy remains incarcerated at the Myrtle Beach jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.