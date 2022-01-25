Horry County police finished their investigation into the 2018 murder of 42-year-old Brian Nunn by charging one person with murder. But the man they arrested, Kevin Stanley of Little River, wasn’t the only one involved.
In February 2019, police charged Stanley with the murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and obstructing justice.
Arrest warrants accused Stanley of shooting the Shallotte, North Carolina, man multiple times with a handgun. The warrants said evidence showed Stanley was the only person at the scene and that he had inquired about reward money offered for Nunn’s death. The obstruction charge stemmed from false statements Stanley gave police during the investigation.
In April 2019, police also charged Robert Walters. His arrest warrant says he offered $5,000 in exchange for the murder. Police charged him with accessory before the fact to a felony, but not murder.
“It’s a common error, but you can’t be an accessory before a fact if you are presently aiding and abetting,” said Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, pointing out that Walters was heading to the scene of the murder before it occurred. “There is nothing that looked like accessory before the fact, either he participated in the shooting or he didn’t. You can’t be presently involved and participating and be accessory before the fact.”
Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said in an email that "The most appropriate charges, as determined by law enforcement and the solicitor's office, were brought forward."
In June 2021, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office used a grand jury to directly indict Walters on a murder charge in connection to Nunn’s Dec. 22, 2018, death on James Bellamy Circle in Little River, close to where Walters lived.
Rather than stand trial, 40-year-old Stanley and 41-year-old Walters both pled guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter, each receiving a 15-year sentence with credit for time served. But it’s not clear which man, if either, actually pulled the trigger to shoot Nunn five times while was reclined in the passenger seat of a van with his seatbelt still on. He left behind a loving family.
“My daughter will never have her father walk her down the aisle,” Joyce Golden, Nunn’s widow, told the court. “Her father will not be there when she crosses the stage in the spring to graduate. As much as he had an addiction, he was always there for his children no matter what.”
Richardson said the state’s case against Walters was weaker than the case against Stanley. The state could show that Walters had motive to kill Nunn and that his phone was moving toward the scene of the murder before it occurred, but it would be harder to prove that Walters was actually at the scene at the time of the murder or that he pulled the trigger.
“Trial strategy; we were ready to go forward with both, but we knew our case against Walters wasn’t nearly as good,” Richardson said. “He accepted the plea of 15 years.”
Richardson said the state had also previously offered a plea deal for 20 years to Stanley, who had consistently rejected it. The state could also place Stanley at the scene of the crime through DNA evidence and Stanley’s own admission, although Stanley denied being the shooter, and pointed to the results of a polygraph examination as evidence he was being truthful.
But after Walters made a plea deal for 15 years with credit for time served, Stanley decided to plead to voluntary manslaughter as well, and Judge Kristi Curtis gave him the same sentence.
According to the solicitor’s office, Nunn had sold a motorcycle to Walters. But that motorcycle had some mechanical issues and had a bank lien against it. Walters put a bounty on Nunn’s head, assistant solicitor Chris Helms told Judge Curtis.
“The bounty was the result of a bad deal involving a motorcycle transaction that this defendant purchased from the victim sometime prior to the murder,” Helms said. “The motorcycle was defective in some way or another and multiple witnesses would testify at trial, he did in fact put a bounty out on Brian Nunn.”
Assistant solicitor Nancy Livesay told the court that when Nunn was killed, he was with Stanley. The pair had been friends for 20 years, but that night, Stanley told Walters their location.
“Stanley gets in the vehicle with the victim, and they ride around all afternoon, running out of gas about a mile from Walters’ house,” Richardson said. “Our victim wouldn’t go anywhere around Walters’ house because Walters had already promised to harm him. Stanley says ‘I’m going to get some gasoline,’ I’ll be right back. You see Stanley’s phone start reaching out to Walters at that time.”
After trying to hide his involvement from police in the face of accumulating evidence, Stanley finally told investigators the truth, Livesay explained to the judge, telling her what Stanley had offered to police. “And on the third statement, ‘Yes, I knew this guy was looking for him, yea, I called and I told him where the victim was and I received drugs and money for that information.”
But Stanley denied actually shooting Nunn. His attorney, Jonathan Hiller, told Judge Curtis that his client had consistently denied pulling the trigger.
“When posed the question, ‘Did you shoot Brian Nunn,’ and the further specific question of ‘Did you pull the trigger on the gun that was used to shoot Brian Nunn,’ Mr. Stanley indicated no probable deception when questioned by a licensed polygraph examiner,” Hiller said. “A respected polygraph examiner did conclude that Mr. Stanley did not actually kill Brian Nunn.”
Before Stanley’s sentencing, Golden pleaded with the judge for justice for her husband and their family.
“As much as this impacts me and the rest of his family, this impacts his family more than anything,” Golden said. “He wasn’t there to watch his son get married, he wasn’t there to watch our son get married. Our daughter’s never going to have grandchildren that he can see. This didn’t just impact one person. It impacts a lot of people. I want justice.”
Curtis, when sentencing Stanley, took into account the polygraph results, and upon Stanley’s guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter, sentenced him to 15 years with credit for time served.
“I am taking into account the negotiated settlement with the co-defendant; I’m taking into account the lack of really a violent criminal history on your part, Mr. Stanley,” Curtis said. “I am taking into account the fact that the polygraph seemed to indicate no deception when you denied that you were the person who shot Brian Nunn. I do take it into account… that the cause of this seemed to be the beef between Mr. Nunn and the codefendant. So I’m going to give you the same sentence that your codefendant received.”
So who actually killed Brian Nunn? Was it Stanley, Walters or someone else? Investigators never found a concrete answer.
“We still couldn’t tell you who pulled the trigger, who shot him, who actually shot him at the door, but he wouldn’t have been there but for Stanley,” Richardson said, admitting that it was possible another person did the shooing, although it’s an unlikely scenario. “There’s no evidence at all pointing to a third party.”
Ultimately, it didn’t matter whether it was Walters or Stanley who fired the gun that killed Nunn, Helms said after the sentencing.
“Under the state’s theory, it didn’t matter who pulled the trigger,” he explained. “Under the state’s theory, hand of one, hand of all, whatever one did, the other did. It’s no different than if we both robbed a bank and you drive the car; we both robbed the bank.”
