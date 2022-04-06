Two men pled guilty Tuesday before their trial to charges filed in connection with the killing of a Myrtle Beach man, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a news release.
Joerael Bratten, 29, of Myrtle Beach, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder for the shooting death of 23-year-old Anthony McNeil and the shooting injury to Marquise Gray, the solicitor’s office said. Walter Cuttino, 28, of Georgetown, pled guilty to accessory after the fact of murder.
Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Bratten to 25 years in prison. He must serve 85% of his term before he’s eligible for parole. Cuttino received a 15-year sentence suspended to five years of probation.
Bratten on April 2, 2019, went to McNeil’s house in Myrtle Beach ostensibly for the purpose of purchasing marijuana, the solicitor’s office said, but when he arrived, he tried to rob McNeil and shot him four times before leaving. He also shot Gray once in the leg.
Police used real-time cameras to track Bratten to a bus stop in Florence three days after the shooting, the solicitor’s office said, adding that police believed Bratten was trying to return to his home state of Connecticut.
The case was prosecuted by senior assistant solicitor Josh Holford and assistant solicitor Seth Oskin.
“This was a senseless killing by the defendant,” said Holford in a news release. “It was also a parent’s worst nightmare to have this happen to their son near their own home. The brave witnesses in this case, especially Mr. McNeil’s parents, were vital to the quick and successful investigation and subsequent arrest by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.