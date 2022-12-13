A jury on Monday found two men not guilty in the double homicide of two men at the Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a press release.
The trial for two Sumter men, 24-year-old Samuel Frye and 27-year-old Mardave Hunter, began on Dec. 5. They were charged with the October 2020 murders of Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods.
They each faced two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault and battery, the solicitor’s office said.
The pair were just two of four men charged in the double murder.
A third man charged in the case, Tyrese Lighty, testified for the state and pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter, the solicitor’s office said, adding that a judge will sentence him later.
A fourth man, Lonnell Duckett Jr., is charged with eight counts of accessory after the fact to felony or murder, the solicitor’s office said, and his case has not yet come to trial.
“These cases are tough,” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson in the news release. “The state’s main witness has pleaded guilty to the same charges as the accused defendants. That’s sometimes difficult for jurors to understand especially when they expect a pristine citizen to testify and that witness has already pleaded guilty to the killing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.