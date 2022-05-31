Two people were killed Tuesday in a shooting in the Red Bluff area, authorities said.
Few details have been released about the homicides, but the Horry County Coroner's Office issued a news release late Tuesday confirming the deaths.
Around 2:15 p.m., county police responded to a shots fired call in Red Bluff, the release said.
In a social media post earlier in the day, county police said the shooting happened on Highway 554 near Red Bluff Crossroads and three people had suffered serious injuries.
The coroner's office said autopsies will be conducted at MUSC later this week and the names of the deceased will be released once their families have been notified.
Check back for updates.
