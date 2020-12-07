Two people died in separate Horry County wrecks Sunday night, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The first wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on Old Reaves Ferry Road, authorities said.
Master Trooper David Jones with the SCHP said a northbound 2013 Chevy Cruze struck a pedestrian who was walking in the road. The person who was struck was transported to a local hospital but later died, Jones said. The driver of the Cruze was not hurt.
The pedestrian was hit from behind, Jones said, but troopers have released no other details about the case, which remains under investigation.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler announced that the victim was identified as 32-year-old Kaysi Turner of the Conway area. Turner died at Grand Strand Medical Center Sunday from multiple traumatic injuries.
The second crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on U.S. 378 at the Oakham Drive intersection, Jones said. This collision involved a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2007 Chevy truck.
The vehicles were heading in opposite directions when the driver of the truck made a left turn onto Oakham Drive, Jones said. That’s when the motorcycle crashed into the passenger’s side of the truck. The wreck shut down traffic there Sunday night while emergency crews worked the scene.
The truck driver was unhurt.
Troopers have not released any other information about that crash.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said the driver of the motorcycle was AnnaMarie Seeley, a 32-year-old Conway area woman. She died at the scene, Bellamy said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.