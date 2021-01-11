Two people were injured in a shooting in Myrtle Beach around 5:53 p.m. Monday, according to police spokesperson Thomas Vest.
Vest said the victims from the shooting on the 500 block of 34th Avenue North were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The area is secure and officers will continue to investigate, Vest said.
Check back for updates.
