Horry County police charged two people from Myrtle Beach with possession with intent to distribute heroin after a narcotics investigation yielded more than a pound of fentanyl and nearly $300,000, according to a news release.
Kelly Brosky, 43, and Dwayne Dunaway, 58, were arrested earlier in March and are both out of jail on bond, according to jail records. Brosky was arrested on March 9 and Dunaway was arrested on March 14.
Police opened the investigation in January after "receiving information indicating that the suspects were receiving multiple pill presses at their residence," the police department said in a Facebook post.
"Over the course of the investigation, agents with the HCPD narcotics and street crimes units conducted countless hours of surveillance, which ultimately led to a search warrant on March 9, 2022, at the home on Silvercrest Drive in unincorporated Horry County," the department said. "Evidence suggests Dunaway was taking proceeds from illegal drug sales and converting the currency into precious metals, including silver coins, bars, and collector coins."
Police said they recovered about 1.69 of pressed fentanyl pills, $293,307 in currency and various collector coins.
Attorney Stuart Axelrod, who is representing Dunaway, declined to comment on the charges. An attorney for Brosky was not listed in online court records.
Brosky is not related to the former Horry County Government spokeswoman of the same name.
