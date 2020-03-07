Two people were killed and another was injured during a shooting in Horry County early Saturday, authorities said.
In a news release, the Horry County Police Department said officers responded to an area near S.C. 90 and Melissa Lane just before 3 a.m. in response to reports of a shooting.
That's where authorities found the dead and the injured.
Both directions of traffic were closed on a portion of S.C. 90 as officers worked the scene.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 843-915-8477.
Few details about the case have been released. Check back for updates.
