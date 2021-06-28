Conway police have charged two people after the death of an infant.
Heather Lee Hare, of Conway, is charged with homicide by child abuse and four charges of unlawful neglect of a child. Josh Gordon Hare, also of Conway, is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
According to an arrest warrant, Heather Hare "was the parent of and did have custody and control of a 3 week-old child… and did cause or result in the death of said child while committing child abuse or neglect showing extreme indifference to human life. That the acts of the accused constitute the offense of homicide by child abuse.”
Both are 28 years old. Heather Hare was arrested on May 5 and is being held without bond. Josh Hare was charged on May 7. Both were still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday.
Police and first responders were dispatched to a residence on Sanctuary Boulevard on May 5, the city said. A baby later passed away.
According to arrest warrants, the couple had custody of several other children including a 1 year-old, a 4 year-old and a 3 year-old.
Warrants say the 1 year-old infant tested positive for heroin and marijuana and the 7 year-old tested positive for marijuana.
Check back for updates.
