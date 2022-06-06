Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the owner of the 50-acre Myrtle Beach Safari known for holding various tiger and exotic animals in captivity, is charged with laundering more than $500,000 in connection to purported human smuggling.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges Antle and his employee Andrew Jon Sawyer, who also goes by Omar Sawyer, laundered $505,000 in cash they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants from Mexico into the United States. Antle, 62, and Sawyer, 51, were taken into custody by the FBI on Friday in Horry County.

Both Antle and Sawyer were expected to appear in federal court Monday afternoon. Antle and Sawyer remain incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Monday afternoon, online records state.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Antle and Sawyer “would launder the cash by providing checks from a business controlled by Antle and a business controlled by Sawyer. Those checks falsely claimed they were remitted for construction work being performed at the Myrtle Beach Safari, when in reality the checks were simply a means to allow the recipients to appear to have legitimate income. In exchange, Antle and Sawyer received a 15% fee of any amount laundered.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “Antle discussed his plan to conceal the cash he received by inflating tourist numbers at the Myrtle Beach Safari, and that in the past he had used bulk cash receipts to purchase animals for which he could not use checks.”

Antle and Sawyer each face up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

Since 1992, Antle has offered visitors a chance to get close-up pictures and experiences with the more than 100 animals kept at his Folly Road compound, but has faced legal trouble in recent years.

In 2020, he was charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, according to the Virginia Attorney General's Office. That case is scheduled for trial in October, according to online court records.