Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the owner of the 50-acre Myrtle Beach Safari known for holding various tiger and exotic animals in captivity, is charged with laundering more than $500,000 in connection to purported human smuggling.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges Antle and his employee Andrew Jon Sawyer, who also goes by Omar Sawyer, laundered $505,000 in cash they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants from Mexico into the United States. Antle, 62, and Sawyer, 51, were taken into custody by the FBI on Friday in Horry County.
Both Antle and Sawyer were expected to appear in federal court Monday afternoon. Antle and Sawyer remain incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Monday afternoon, online records state.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Antle and Sawyer “would launder the cash by providing checks from a business controlled by Antle and a business controlled by Sawyer. Those checks falsely claimed they were remitted for construction work being performed at the Myrtle Beach Safari, when in reality the checks were simply a means to allow the recipients to appear to have legitimate income. In exchange, Antle and Sawyer received a 15% fee of any amount laundered.”
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “Antle discussed his plan to conceal the cash he received by inflating tourist numbers at the Myrtle Beach Safari, and that in the past he had used bulk cash receipts to purchase animals for which he could not use checks.”
Antle and Sawyer each face up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.
Since 1992, Antle has offered visitors a chance to get close-up pictures and experiences with the more than 100 animals kept at his Folly Road compound, but has faced legal trouble in recent years.
In 2020, he was charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, according to the Virginia Attorney General's Office. That case is scheduled for trial in October, according to online court records.
His daughter, Tawny Antle, was also charged with one count of violating the Endangered Species Act in connection with the Virginia case, and her trial is also scheduled for October, according to court records.
Last month, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) asked federal and state authorities to investigate Antle's work with a nonprofit, the Rare Species Fund (RSF).
"The RSF often touts international wildlife conservation when soliciting donations from the public, but as PETA details in letters sent to the IRS, the South Carolina secretary of state, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Antle appears to use most of those charitable funds to subsidize the for-profit Myrtle Beach Safari," the organization wrote in a news release. "There, he breeds big cats, prematurely separates cubs from their mothers, and forces them and other animals into stressful and dangerous public encounters—activities that do not benefit the animals’ well-being and have no conservation value."
And in February, Antle was sued by a Socastee woman named Shirley Ann Smothers who alleged she was attacked by a monkey that had wandered off Antle’s property, according to court records.
Smothers said she was startled by a noise on her back deck on April 21, 2021. “When she opened her back door, she noticed a monkey sitting on the railing of her deck looking at her,” her lawsuit stated. “Almost immediately after Defendants’ monkey noticed the Plaintiff, it lunged at her and attacked her while she stood in her doorway, biting on her left arm before she could get it off of her.”
The lawsuit said Smothers suffered painful injuries, had to undergo a series of rabies treatments “and was traumatically frightened to the point of causing her extreme anxiety and paranoia.”
She is seeking compensation for pain and suffering, mental anguish and emotional distress.
In an answer filed in March, Antle denied the woman's allegations and asked the court to dismiss the complaint.
Check back for updates.
