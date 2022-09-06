A person who was kicked out of a Green Sea-area nightclub early Sunday morning returned with a gun and shot three people, according to a Horry County police report.
Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to a Loris hospital emergency room for two victims with gunshot wounds, the report said.
Another officer went to the club in the 200 block of Green Sea Road to secure the crime scene, the report said.
While officers were talking to the two victims, a third victim arrived, also with gunshot wounds.
One of the victims told officers that the suspect had gotten into a fight with another patron at the club “and was kicked out,” the report said. That person “returned with a gun and started to shoot."
The report says one victim had a bullet fragment in the foot, one victim had gunshot wounds to the left leg and abdomen and the third victim had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a head injury.
The report is heavily redacted, making it unclear the age and sex of the suspect and two of the three victims. The exact location of the shooting is also redacted.
The report lists no arrests in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.