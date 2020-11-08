Gavel
Courtesy Metro Creative Graphics

The Myrtle Beach Police Department on Friday arrested three men following an investigation into drug activity, the agency announced.

Dorrell Lamar Epps, 28, of Myrtle Beach, 26-year-old Deandre Donta Raphael Wilson of Forestbrook and Antoneyo Ramon Fulton, 31, of Myrtle Beach, face drug charges after police served an arrest warrant Friday.

Dorrell Lamar Epps

Dorrell Lamar Epps, 28, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon. Photo courtesy to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

 

The warrant was connected to an investigation at a home in the 600 block of 3rd Ave South.

Epps is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Police charged Wilson with possession of crack cocaine.

Fulton is charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.

Antoneyo Ramon Fulton

Antoneyo Ramon Fulton is charged with one count of trafficking Methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of crack cocaine, and simple possession of marijuana. Photo courtesy to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

 

Wilson and Fulton are each also charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine.

Deandre Donte Wilson

Deandre Donte Wilson is charged with possession of crack cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine. Photo courtesy to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Epps and Fulton posted bail, according to online jail records.

Wilson remains incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center; his total bond was set at $17,500.

