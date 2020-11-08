The Myrtle Beach Police Department on Friday arrested three men following an investigation into drug activity, the agency announced.
Dorrell Lamar Epps, 28, of Myrtle Beach, 26-year-old Deandre Donta Raphael Wilson of Forestbrook and Antoneyo Ramon Fulton, 31, of Myrtle Beach, face drug charges after police served an arrest warrant Friday.
The warrant was connected to an investigation at a home in the 600 block of 3rd Ave South.
Epps is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.
Police charged Wilson with possession of crack cocaine.
Fulton is charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.
Wilson and Fulton are each also charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine.
Epps and Fulton posted bail, according to online jail records.
Wilson remains incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center; his total bond was set at $17,500.
