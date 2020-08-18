Three people have been charged in connection with the 2018 murder of a father and son outside of Conway, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
Randy Grainger, 53, of Loris, and 35-year-old Samantha Rabon, 35, of Aynor, are both charged with two counts of murder. Grainger also faces charges of third-degree arson and use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive.
A third suspect, Teresa Martin, 54, of Conway, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
"These charges come after scientific evidence provided Horry County Police Department with a lead in the investigation,” the release said, “and this lead was confirmed through DNA evidence, which led to the identification of a suspect and the development of additional co-conspirators.”
Around 12:26 p.m. Aug. 18, 2018, officers were dispatched to a home off of Highway 19 for an attempt to locate/welfare check. When police arrived, they found two men dead on the property, and a homicide investigation was immediately launched.
The victims were identified by the Horry County Coroner's Office as Robert Marion Jr., 59, and 25-year-old Robbie Stetson Ford — a father and son. Both men were from the Conway area and had been shot to death.
On Monday, HCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division served multiple search warrants in relation to the case.
After that, CID and Central Precinct patrol units took all three suspects into custody. All of them remained jailed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at the time of this report.
