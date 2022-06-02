Conway police report there is no threat after officers were dispatched to South Conway Elementary School Thursday morning.
In a Facebook post, police said officers were dispatched around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Police said officers located the individual and determined there was no threat.
“This morning an unidentified individual was seen walking on the South Conway Elementary School campus, and the school was placed on a brief lockdown while law enforcement was contacted,” said Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier. “Law enforcement arrived swiftly on campus and was able to locate and detain the individual. During their investigation, it was determined that the individual was dropped off at the wrong school to attend a school ceremony. We want to commend our students and staff for following our emergency protocols and for law enforcement’s quick response. All students and staff are safe.”
No arrests were made in connection to the reported suspicious person, said June Wood, city of Conway spokesperson.
On Wednesday night, Myrtle Beach police said they were investigating a social media threat made against Myrtle Beach Middle School.
“We are aware of a threat referencing Myrtle Beach Middle School, and we share in our [community’s] concern,” police said in a Facebook post. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have additional officers assigned to the Myrtle Beach schools. Our investigators are working to identify the person who made the threat, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement. The department will use every resource available to ensure the safety of students at our schools. Threats toward schools are extremely serious, and parents and guardians need to discuss the consequences of making threats with their students.”
Bourcier said Myrtle Beach Middle School would remain open on Thursday. She added all HCS school will let out two-and-a-half hours early on Thursday, but that the early release was already on the school calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.