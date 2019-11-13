A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with the rape and attack of a 71-year-old woman in Surfside Beach, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Nicholas Rios of Horry County faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary and kidnapping in connection with an incident that happened July 19.
At a Wednesday hearing, Judge Jan B. Bromell Holmes ruled the juvenile will be tried as an adult in General Sessions Court, said Lauren Vinson, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the Solicitor’s Office, in the release.
“We felt the seriousness of the crime called for the case to be prosecuted in General Sessions Court,” Vinson said.
