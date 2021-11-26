A 24 year-old man from Tabor City, North Carolina was killed during an early Wednesday morning shooting on Myrtle Beach's Ocean Boulevard.

Adam Jarrett died at Grand Strand Hospital shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

Police responded around 2 a.m. to the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard for a report of gunshots in the area.

According to police, Jarret and another person got into an altercation in a parking lot at 601 South Ocean Boulevard and both fired their guns at each other.

Both of them were taken to the hospital for treatment and Jarret died. Police have not yet identified the other person involved.